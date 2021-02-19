CRESAPTOWN — The dynamic duo of Madi Dayton and Bethany Carrington had huge nights again, and Calvary’s defense shut down Broadfording to lead the Eagles to a 69-21 win.
The victory is Calvary’s 12th straight to start the campaign.
“The team is getting into playoff mode,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We are in good shape, the offense is settling in, and our defense is outstanding. We have two regular-season games left and then it’s crunch time!
“Madi is seeing the court, getting into good position, and perfecting that soft touch around the rim. Bethany’s all-around game is just getting better along with Kait (Wilson), Cassandra (Cessna) and Sadie (Strawderman) stepping up their game at the right time.”
Dayton scored a game-high 26 to power Calvary offensively with seven rebounds and five assists. Carrington delivered a double double with 19 points and 10 boards, adding four assists and three steals.
Calvary’s defense was outstanding throughout, limiting Broadfording to just five points in each of the first two quarters, eight points in the third and three in the fourth.
The Eagles took control from the get-go with a 21-5 lead at the end of the first period, and they led at halftime 34-10. Calvary upped its edge to 53-18 after three before winning by 48.
Wilson, Cessna and Strawderman tallied six points each for Calvary. Strawderman and Cessna also grabbed four rebounds apiece.
Izzy Kendall delivered four points and tied Dayton for a team-best seven rebounds.
Tiki Koontz and Alani White were the high scorers for Broadfording with six points each. Grace-Lynn Wagner and Lekylnn Maietta made two shots each for four points.
Calvary takes on Heritage at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.