CRESAPTOWN — Calvary’s matchup with New Life Friday wasn’t the kind of scintillating, back-and-forth thriller you might hope for on a Senior Night.
There was no heroic shot, miraculous comeback or defensive stand — it was just business as usual in another Eagles blowout win.
Calvary’s defense was as suffocating as ever, and Madi Dayton and Bethany Carrington teamed up to tally 35 points to lead the Eagles to a lopsided 60-13 victory.
“Our goal was to get better, better on defense, better on offense, and they kept their intensity level up the whole game,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Those girls are just a different breed. They want to play good defense, good offense and box out. They just come out and play good ball no matter who they’re playing.”
In an otherwise mundane second half, the only box to check was a Cassandra Cessna score to ensure all three seniors, along with Dayton and Kait Wilson, found the scorebook.
With 3:30 left in the third, Cessna took her chance. Dayton found her in transition, hitting her under the basket for an easy lay-in, and she converted.
From a player Ricker said he had to “beg to play,” she’s come a long way.
Cessna and Dayton checked out to ovations with 2:36 left in the game in the 50-point rout, a minute after Wilson came out for good
With the overall dominance of Dayton — who had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals, adding five assists Friday — the shutdown defense by Wilson, and the improvement by Cessna, Calvary has a special senior class.
“I’ve coached Madi, Cassandra and Kait their whole careers,” Ricker said. “So it’s an emotional night. They just stepped it up.
“They wanted to play well for Senior Night, they wanted to play well for their team, for their coaches and the fans. The big thing for those three is they’re getting better every game, and we need that to continue into the postseason.”
Before the second-half emotions, Calvary came out in a full-court press at the onset, and New Life simply didn’t have the ball-handlers to handle the frenetic defense in the open court.
The Eagles forced the Rams into a series of turnovers, leading to easy lay-ins by Carrington and Dayton. The duo combined for 19 steals and Calvary ended with 22 as a team.
“We’ve been working on that (press) all year, and it’s slowly coming,” Ricker said. “We like a higher-paced game. A lot of teams come out here and try to slow it down, and we like to speed it up.”
In no time, an early burst rapidly ballooned into an onslaught.
Carrington deflected a pass into the hands of Dayton for an easy bucket, prompting Ricker to call off the press with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
The freshman then stole another and went coast-to-coast to make it 20-2, and the subs made their way to the court.
With the game out of reach, Ricker needed to make sure not to run up the score. Calvary led 38-6 at the intermission.
“It’s like holding a race horse back,” Ricker said. “Their first thoughts are to run a fast break, since our best offense is the fast break. But they do it, they work on their plays, work on the basic offense against their defense (in the half court).”
Every time Carrington takes the floor, her improvement is obvious. She had another solid outing with a game-high 18 points, six boards and two assists.
Sadie Strawderman also finished in double-figures with 10 points with five rebounds and an assist.
Wilson finished with seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Izzy Kendall had four points.
New Life was led by Elma Bouvereau with six points on three field goals. She was the only player with more than three points.
Calvary hits the road next to face Grace on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
