MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a tight first quarter, Morgantown Christian pulled away from Calvary to win 45-29 on Thursday night.
MCA led 10-9 after one and dominated the second quarter 13-4 to lead 23-13 at the half. Calvary was competitive in the second half being outscored 22-16 but couldn't overcome the second quarter.
“We are outsized tonight, by a lot, and neither our field goals or free throws were falling," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "But the team’s effort, heart and scrappiness continued until the very end. It was frustrating for them to work so hard and the shots not to fall, but they never quit and learned a lot about themselves.”
Calvary's Bethany Carrington and Emmy Wilson both notched double-doubles. Carrington scored a game-high 18 points with 10 rebounds and five assists, and Wilson added 10 points, 10 boards, five assists and four steals.
Kate Williams and Madison Bailey led Morgantown Christian at 10 points apiece. Abby Gutta notched seven points, and Mallory Hartley and Brooklyn Bland chipped in six points apiece.
Calvary (0-1) is at Legacy on Saturday at 5 p.m.
