CUMBERLAND — Bethany Carrington scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter in Calvary's 42-38 road win over Bishop Walsh on Monday.
Carrington scored 10 points in the first half including six in the second quarter; she pulled down 12 boards and notched five steals. Emmy Wilson scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter, adding 17 rebounds and five assists.
Autumn Hoppert scored 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter for the Spartans. Izzy Kendall scored 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
Bishop Walsh led 20-4 after one quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Spartans 20-5 in the second quarter.
Bishop Walsh was outscored 22-13 in the second half.
The Spartans are at Mountain Ridge on Wednesday.
St. Maria Goretti 43, Fort Hill 37
HAGERSTOWN — Fort Hill battled back in the fourth quarter, but St. Maria Goretti held on to drop the Sentinels on Tuesday night.
Goretti built its margin from 14-8 after the first period to 23-16 at the half, pushing the advantage to 36-24 entering the decider.
Alayzia Trimble scored three buckets in the final quarter to help Fort Hill outscore Goretti, 13-7, in the period, but it wasn't enough as the Sentinels fell to 7-10.
Carly Bennett recorded a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Trimble scored eight points and pulled down eight boards, and Karli O'Neal scored six.
Goretti posted three double digit scorers in Danica Bennett (15 points), Amiyah Fulton (13) and Halie Green (11).
Fort Hill hosts Northern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.