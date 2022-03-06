MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Calvary’s bid for a fourth consecutive Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship came up short, as the second-seeded Eagles fell to top-seeded Shalom, 38-29, at the Martinsburg Rec Center.
Bethany Carrington, who was named the conference Co-Player of the Year, notched a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, but Shalom pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Eagles, 24-17, to take the title.
“We just ran out of gas,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We played great defense, holding shalom to 19% shooting, but we just couldn’t get a rebound. We were giving them second, third, and a lot times, fourth opportunities to score.
“Overall, it was a great season for Calvary. From where we started, and the ups and downs throughout this season, we are so proud of those girls for making it to the championship game and finishing second in this tough conference.”
Calvary finished with an 18-8 record.
Shalom came out hot and took a 9-2 lead after one, but Calvary mounted a comeback to trail 14-12 at halftime. Eighth-grader Annie Mohr buried a trio of 3-pointers in the third — she finished with a game-high 17 points — to expand the Eagles’ deficit to 26-17 after three. Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth.
Izzy Kendall was second on Calvary with eight points, Emmy Wilson tallied four points and eight rebounds, and Sadie Strawderman garnered four points.
Other than Mohr, Chloe Martin tallied eight points for Shalom, Kelsey Eby tallied five, Joanna Rheam four and Leah Myers had three.
Calvary 49 Cumberland Valley 38
In the semifinal game, Calvary started fast and held on during the second half to down No. 3 seed Cumberland Valley.
Carrington collected another double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Strawderman — who was voted All-MDCC second team — scored 18 points to go along with five rebounds to key the victory.
Calvary opened to a 14-8 lead on the back of four straight jumpers by Strawderman. The Eagles outscored Cumberland Valley, 9-6, in the second, with Carrington scoring six of their points.
“She played like a player of the year — calm, cool, and confident,” Ricker said of Carrington. “Sadie showed up big time in the semifinal game and played great defense. Izzy Kendall controlled the game from the point with 11 assists and also played great defense.”
Calvary led 23-14 at the half, and Laurel Reitz had all 14 of Cumberland Valley’s points.
Cumberland Valley went on a 10-0 run in the third to push in front by a bucket, but Calvary ended the period on a 13-2 burst to regain control, 36-26. The Eagles shot 9 for 15 from the free-throw line in the fourth, and Kendall made all four of her tries, to keep the game out of reach.
Kendall ended with six points and 11 assists, Wilson tallied two points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Sydney Weeks drilled a 3-pointer.
“Emmy didn’t have a high-scoring night, but she shut down CVCS’s big and outrebounded her,” Ricker said. “When the girls came out after half and lost our 9-point lead, I was wondering which girls are going to show up now. Were they going to pack it in or suck it up? They sucked it up and went on their own run.
“That wouldn’t have happened three weeks ago, but the girls with the fire in them turned it on.”
In addition to Reitz, Amber Yanosik tallied nine points for Cumberland Valley, and three other scorers ended with two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.