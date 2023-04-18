HAGERSTOWN — Calvary fell to Grace, 3-0, on Monday evening.
Marlie Snyder put Grace ahead 1-0 entering the halftime locker room by converting a penalty kick at the 13:26 mark.
Madisyn Blaine slotted a score from inside the six-yard box through the goalmouth with 55:43 on the clock, and Snyder doubled her total with a tally at the 76:24 mark.
Calvary keeper Traci Michael made 13 saves. Grace outshot the Eagles, 16-8, and both teams had two corner kick opportunities.
Calvary hosts Eukarya Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.