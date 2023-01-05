HAGERSTOWN — Calvary battled during the first half, but Grace Academy's defense stifled the Eagles after halftime to win 37-23 on Tuesday night.
Calvary (3-4) kept within arms reach down 11-8 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. Grace used a dominant 15-3 third quarter to take control and held off a late Calvary surge for the win.
The Eagles were led by Bethany Carrington with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Ava Strawderman added five points and 11 boards, Emmy Wilson scored four points and Sydney Weeks tallied two points and five steals.
"Ava had her best game of the year, Sydney was all over getting steals," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "We just lost it in third but didn’t give up and played a strong 4th quarter."
Emma Smith paced Grace with 12 points, and Izzy Lear, Marlee Snyder and Elisa Burnhart ended with six points apiece.
Calvary faced Northern on Thursday night and hosts Cumberland Valley on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
