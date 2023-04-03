CRESAPTOWN — Calvary fell to The Virginia Academy on Monday 2-1 at home.
Sara Wang scored off a Hannah England corner kick to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead at the 25:20 mark in the first half.
Wang scored her second goal unassisted at the 38:40 mark from inside the six-yard box.
The Eagles (2-2) got on the scoreboard at the 63:07 mark in the second half. Emmy Wilson found a wide open Bethany Carrington who scored from just outside the 18-yard box.
Traci Michael started in goal for Calvary and made 14 saves. Shannon Gordon saved six shots for the Patriots.
The Virginia Academy outshot the Eagles 16-8 and had a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.
The Eagles travel to face Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
