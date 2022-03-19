CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington was involved in the first two goals, scored 22 seconds apart, and Emmy Wilson and Traci Michael both scored twice as Calvary opened the season with a convincing 9-0 win over New Life, of Frederick, on Thursday.
Wilson opened her scoring account off a feed from Carrington at the 6:23 mark before Carrington found the back of the net 22 seconds later off a pass from Sydney Weeks. Weeks made it a 3-0 game at 21:42 unassisted and Kyah Lee put the halftime score at 4-0 six minutes before the break off a pass from Allie Scritchfield.
Just as she did in the first half, Wilson scored the opener in the second half eight minutes in for Weeks’ second assist of the day. Carrington assisted Maddie O’Brien a few minutes later to make it 6-0 before Scritchfield scored unassisted at 23:30. Michael scored the final two goals, assisted by Wilson and Lee, respectively.
The Eagles had a decisive advantage in shots, 31-7, and corner kicks, 6-1.
In goal, Michael stopped four shots and Evalee Baker made a pair of stops. New Life goalie Hailey Fink had 14 saves.
