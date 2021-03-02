CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington tallied a game-high 21 points, Madi Dayton added 20 and Calvary held Broadfording scoreless in the second and third quarters as the Eagles routed Broadfording, 53-8, on Tuesday evening in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Carrington knocked down nine shots from the floor and was a perfect 3 for 3 from the foul line to go with five rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Dayton, who is closing in on 2,000 career points, made eight buckets, including a 3-pointer, and 3 of 5 at the stripe for a double-double performance with 14 boards and three assists.
Kait Wilson had six points, all in the first quarter, and Cassandra Cessna grabbed seven rebounds.
After Wilson paced the Eagles in the opening quarter, Carrington and Dayton accounted for all 19 of their second-quarter points — Carrington had 12 and Dayton seven.
Calvary, still undefeated on the year at 15-0, returns home on Friday to host the winner of Heritage and Faith at 5:30 p.m. in the MDCC tournament semifinals.
