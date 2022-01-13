CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington recorded a double-double and Sadie Strawderman scored a game-high 16 points as Calvary cruised past Faith, 48-26, on Tuesday evening.
The Eagles came out firing on all cylinders, with Strawderman scoring six in the first quarter, backed by Carrington and Izzy Kendall scoring four apiece for a 16-6 lead after one.
Calvary cruised from there, taking a 30-14 lead into halftime and a 39-18 advantage entering the fourth.
In addition to Strawderman’s 16 points, she also had five rebounds, while Carrington scored 15 to go with 11 boards and seven assists. Kendall scored nine points and Emmy Wilson recorded six and 13 rebounds.
“Sadie had her best game of the year,” said Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker. “Bethany showed up with a double-double (and) Emmy had another night leading the team in rebounds. The girls came out and put the hammer down for the entire game. We are finally starting to look like a team on both ends of the court.”
Calvary (8-3) plays at Legacy Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Preston 66 No. 3 Fort Hill 60
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — No. 3 Fort Hill battled until the end, but Preston, led by the 28-point night from Carsyn Sines, held off the Sentinels on Tuesday night.
Preston maintained a lead after each of the first three quarters — 18-13, 34-25 and 51-42 — but Fort Hill stayed the course. The Sentinels saved their best offensive quarter for last, outscoring Preston 18-15, yet it wasn’t enough.
Karli O’Neal delivered a big fourth quarter for Fort Hill, scoring 10 of her 22 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Kayijah George was second on the squad with 11 points.
Carly Bennett finished with six points, five assists and seven rebounds. Brooklyne Noel scored five with seven boards. Olivia Looker and Alayzia Trimble added eight points apiece.
Other than Sines, Izabela Stahl also scored in double figures for Preston with 12. Breanna Sphar and Leah Elliott ended with nine each.
Fort Hill (5-2) is at Hampshire (4-6) tomorrow at 6 p.m.
In junior varsity action, Preston won 55-22. Cameryn Sypolt led Preston with 12 points. Lindsay Fleming scored nine for the Sentinels.
Spring Mills 42 No. 4 Allegany 39
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Avery Miller scored a game-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as Spring Mills defeated No. 4 Allegany on Tuesday evening.
Miller, who tallied a double-double, made seven shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, while going 7 of 10 from the charity stripe. She grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with five steals.
Jordan Chaney was the Campers’ second-leading scorer with five points and Faith Stevenson grabbed nine boards.
Kilah Dandridge led Spring Mills with 14 points and Olivia Bolduc added nine.
The Cardinals led at the end of the first two quarters, 8-5 and 17-13, before entering the fourth with the game tied at 25 apiece.
Allegany (4-3) travels to Fort Hill on Wednesday.
