FREDERICK — Allie Scritchfield scored four goals, and Calvary crushed New Life, 9-0, on Monday.
Scritchfield added three assists to her goal total. Emmy Wilson scored twice, and Sydney Weeks, Bethany Carrington and Trace Michael found the back of the net once apiece.
Carrington also dished out three assists and Maddi O’Brien assisted on one score.
Calvary outshot New Life, 27-16, and had all five of the game’s corner kicks. Michael made three saves in net and Evalee Baker came on and made two to factor into the Eagles’ clean sheet.
New Life keeper Hailey Fink ended with 18 stops.
Calvary took the lead from the get-go on an unassisted score by Scritchfield at the 7:31 mark of the opening half. Wilson found the net, assisted by Scritchfield, in the 18th minute. Scritchfield garnered a hat trick 10 minutes later, first finishing unassisted and her second came off a Carrington feed.
Carrington pierced the goalmouth on an assist from Scritchfield in the 29th minute. Wilson made it 6-0 Calvary at the half, assisted by Carrington, with a score in the 33rd minute.
In the second half, Weeks started the scoring in the third minute, assisted by Scritchfield. Scritchfield found her fourth goal 36 seconds later on an assist from O’Brien. Michael accounted for the Eagles’ final goal off a Carrington feed in the 31st minute.
Calvary is at Grace on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
