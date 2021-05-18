HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored four goals and Bethany Carrington assisted on three of them as Calvary Christian rolled to a 6-0 victory over Cumberland Valley in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation game on Saturday morning at Grace Academy.
The Eagles dominated play, outshooting Cumberland Valley 31-10. They also led in corner kicks, 4-2.
Emmy Wilson and Zoe Pifer had the other two goals.
Wilson scored first on a direct kick from 25 yards out at the 22-minute mark.
A little more than eight minutes later, Scritchfield scored unassisted at 30:15. Less than five minutes later, Scritchfield and Carrington teamed up for the first of their three scoring tandems, with Scritchfield giving Calvary a 3-0 halftime advantage with her goal at 35:08.
The Eagles defense, consisting of Kaitlyn Wilson, Brenna Jackson and Cassandra Cessna, shut down Cumberland Valley’s attack by only allowing one shot inside the 18-yard box. Midfielders Madi Dayton, Pifer, Sidney Weeks and Maddie O’Brien did an excellent job of controlling the ball and the flow of the game.
In the second half, Pifer scored first unassisted from the right side at 45:24 before Scritchfield and Carrington closed the scoring with the game’s final two goals, the first at 49:56 followed by the last at 61:00.
Traci Michael made eight saves in goal for the Eagles and Dayton had one. Cumberland Valley’s Mackenzie Sites had 12.
Carrington, Dayton, O’Brien and Scritchfield were named All-Conference First Team while Wilson was selected to the Second Team.
Wilson and Scritchfield were named to the All-Tournament team as well.
Calvary finished the season 12-2-2.
Top seed Shalom defeated Grace 3-2 in the championship game Saturday afternoon.
