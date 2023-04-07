CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Emmy Wilson scored a hat trick to lead Calvary past Cumberland Valley, 5-2, on Thursday.
The Eagles, which held a 16-7 edge in shots and 6-1 margin in corner kicks, led 3-2 in the half.
Bethany Carrington started the scoring at the 24:10 mark of the opening half, slotting a cross right in front of the goal from eighth-grader Reagan Getz into the net.
Just 45 seconds later, Emmy Wilson took the ball away from a Cumberland Valley player around midfield and beat all defenders in her path, sliding the ball into the right corner around keeper Haven Moats 24:55 into the game.
Wilson made it 3-0 when she pounded a through ball from Sydney Weeks from just inside the 18-yard box into the back of the net at the 26:49 mark.
Cumberland Valley clawed within a goal with two quick goals in the final three minutes of the first half from Alison Row (37:26) and Hannah Vandersleen (38:50).
Allie Scritchfield helped Calvary regain control after halftime when she drilled a free kick from about 25 yards out, curving the ball into the lower left corner of the net past Moats 50:37 into the contest.
Wilson notched her hat trick at the 62:15 mark. Scritchfield sent a pass up the middle of pitch, hitting Wilson in stride for her final tally.
Calvary goalkeeper Traci Michael made six saves and Moats stopped seven shots.
Calvary (3-2) is at Grace Academy on Monday, April 17, at 4:30 p.m.
