CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Despite everything riding against Calvary on Thursday — a road environment, a dominant opponent and a lack of scoring chances — the Eagles found a way to become champions.
Calvary opened to a 2-0 lead and goalkeeper Traci Michael made 22 saves, as the Eagles held off previously undefeated Shalom, 3-2, to win the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference title.
“Once again, the Calvary girls left everything they had on the field,” Eagles head coach Bill Scritchfield said. “They played with a lot of heart and determination. Shalom is a really talented team and is very well-coached.
“We knew that we would have to have our best game to have a chance, and these ladies brought it.”
Shalom hadn’t lost a game in two years, and the Flames had given up just three goals all season. In one evening, Calvary erased both narratives.
It wasn’t easy by any stretch, Calvary was out-shot 38-9 and had a 5-1 deficit in corner kicks, but only one team had Michael — the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Her teammates found her just enough goals.
Calvary led 2-0 at the half despite a 20-6 shot disparity after unassisted goals by Maddi O’Brien in the 36th minute and by Sydney Weeks, who battled injuries all night, just 45 seconds before halftime.
Shalom cut into the Eagles’ lead after Addison Adams found the back of the net on an assist by Chloe Martin at the 34:05 mark.
Calvary’s Allie Scritchfield answered with a laser from about 30 yards out that went right over Flames keeper Allie Swartz’s hands to make it 3-1 with 36:15 on the clock.
Shalom got within a goal in the 39th minute on a score by Leah Meyers, but it was too little too late. Calvary held on to take the MDCC title.
O’Brien, Weeks and Bethany Carrington made the All-Tournament team. Emmy Wilson, O’Brien and Scritchfield were named first team MDCC All-Conference, and Carrington landed on the league’s second squad.
