CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Madi Dayton and Bethany Carrington each scored in double figures on Tuesday as Calvary took a hard-fought contest over Shalom, 44-42, to stay undefeated through four games.
“Tonight was a tough one,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We bring the best out in Shalom. They always get up for us and play so hard.
“We came out a little flat, didn’t rebound well, but the team battled through Shalom’s couple runs they made during the third quarter. It’s always good to win up there no matter what the final score is.”
Dayton garnered a game-high 16 on seven field goals to go along with her seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Carrington, meanwhile, contributed 14 on six makes, adding five assists.
The Eagles opened the game up 12-6 after the first quarter and extended that edge to nine by the intermission. Yet, the Flames dug deep, cutting their deficit to only 37-33 entering the deciding frame.
There, Shalom outscored Calvary, 9-7, but the Eagles did just enough to hang on for the two-point triumph.
In addition to Carrington’s and Dayton’s efforts, Cassandra Cessna added eight points on four makes. Izzy Kendall converted on two baskets to score four and grabbing five boards.
Shalom was led by Abbey Schwartz, who trailed Dayton by just a tick in the scoring department with a 15-point effort on seven field goals.
Kelsey Eby (9), Leah Meyers (8) and Chloe Martin (7) also had solid performances of their own in the loss.
Calvary stays on the road Friday when it takes on Broadfording at 5:30 p.m.
