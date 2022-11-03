CEDARVILLE, Ohio — National champions!
Very few high schools get the opportunity to win a state championship let alone a national championship.
After becomjng the first team in any sport at Calvary Christian Academy to win four consecutive conference championships, the volleyball team traveled to Ohio and participated in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament at Cedarville University and returned as the nation’s best.
The feat can never be topped, only duplicated as the Eagles finished their season undefeated at 36-0.
“I am very proud of this team and what these girls accomplished this season,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “I speak for all of the Calvary players and coaches in giving God the glory for this season. We may not look like giants on paper, but these girls have the biggest hearts, tons of humility and love for God. That’s what makes them giants.”
After defeating Grace Academy 3-1 for the Mason-Dixon Conference Championship on Grace’s home floor in Hagerstown on Oct. 29, the Eagles wound up having to defeat Grace again for the National title almost a week later.
“This speaks to just how tough our conference is,” Wall said. “Having two MDCC schools take different paths to the championship is impressive, but we knew that Grace would be looking to do everything they could to take home the banner, and they did not disappoint.”
The Eagles won the best-of-three match 2-0 by game scores of 25-21 and 28-26.
Bethany Carrington led with a double-double making 10 kills with 17 digs and eight points. MDCC Player of the Year Emmy Wilson had 12 digs, five kills and points and four blocks.
Allie Scritchfield led with 18 Assists, seven points and digs and had a kill. Shilah Ganoe had a team-high 25 digs with an assist, Aiyana Yoder scored 11 points, had four kills and digs with a block, and Traci Michael had 17 digs and scored seven points. Paula Ganoe added 10 digs.
“I really feel that Grace took their game to a different level and that just provoked in our team to step up our game also,” Wall said. “Carrington had perhaps her best game of the season when our rotation stalled with her in the front. Her blocks and kills combined with game-saving digs and rundowns from Wilson, Shilah and Paula Ganoe and Michael were stellar. They were not going to let anything drop if they could help it. We were on fire, and we never give up.”
Calvary spoiled another school’s undefeated season in the semifinal against the Frederick Force, winning 2-1. Game scores were 19-25, 25-20 and 15-12.
Of the Eagles six tournament matches, Frederick was the only team to win a set.
“Frederick Force was undefeated for their entire season going into the match,” Wall said. “This was the match we were looking ahead to and we knew they were good, because we had watched them in earlier matches.
“It took us the first game to get a handle on their offense, but we came alive a little too late to take the first game. In the second game, Wilson and Carrington dominated the net with kills and blocks and Shilah (Ganoe) put in a great performance in the back, digging their kills. This was the difference we needed and we took control and took down a big, undefeated team to earn a chance to play in the championship.”
Wilson and Scritchfield led the Eagles. Wilson, with 13 digs and 11 kills for a double-double along, also had six points and three blocks. Scrichfield again led the team with 24 assists. She also scored eight points and had six digs. Ganoe had 20 digs and Carrington 11, who also made eight kills, scored eight points and had six digs. Ganoe added seven points, an ace and three kills. Yoder had 10 digs, eight points, four kills and an ace. Paula Ganoe had nine digs and a kill and Michael had five points and two digs.
In Friday morning’s quarterfinal match, the Eagles defeated Mintz (N.C.) Christian 25-15 and 25-12.
Scritchfield and Shilah Ganoe each had double-doubles. Scritchfield had team highs with 29 assists and 21 points. She also had seven digs and an ace while Ganoe had 17 digs, 10 kills, four points with an ace and an assist. Wilson had 16 kills, five digs, four blocks and scored a point and had an ace.
Carrington had 13 digs, three blocks, two kills and a point. Yoder made 11 digs, scored seven points and had two kills.
“Mintz was a tougher match than the score lets on,” Wall said. “We were hyped up and ready for the day after sweeping our pool (on Thursday). Wilson and Shilah racked up the kills and a service spree by Scritchfield put us way ahead in both games to advance to the semifinals.”
The tournament began on Thursday for the Eagles with three matches.
“Seeded in the top 16 and facing schools from 10 states, it did not take long for us to see that we had a tough road to make it to the top,” Wall said. “Just looking around, we could see more talent under one roof than we had seen all season.
“But, in usual fashion, our girls were up for the fight and cruised through pool play without dropping a set.”
Calvary defeated, in order, Christian Community (Ohio), 2-0 with a pair of 25-19 sets, Michigan’s Livingston Christian 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) and Indiana’s Victory Christian 25-10, 25-13.
Wilson combined for 26 kills and points, 15 digs and four blocks. Scritchfield, as she has done all season, led in assists with 22, 20 and 22. Carrington had a double-double against Livingston with 14 digs and 10 kills.
At the championships, other MDCC schools won their divisions. Shalom Christian School won Division 3 and Faith Christian won Division 4.
New Life Christian School was also there, but it was decimated by illness and ended up traveling without its coach and outside hitter. It was down to six players in Friday’s playoffs.
The Eagles finished as the runner-up in the NCSSA tournament in 2019.
