MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Bethany Carrington scored a game-high 17 points and Madi Dayton added 12 to lead Calvary Christian to a 45-20 season- and Mason-Dixon Christian Conference-opening victory at Faith Friday evening.
Carrington, a freshman, made her Eagles debut by hitting six baskets and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dayton had six baskets.
“We did a lot of good things tonight and we also have a lot to work on," said Calvary coach Shawn Ricker, "but it was a good win and great to be playing basketball!”
Defense dominated as it limited Faith to three first quarter points and only two in the third. Jenna Oakley had half of Faith's points with 10.
“With just a week and half of practice, we were a little rusty and had to get our legs,” Ricker said.
The Eagles led 12-3, 25-11 and 29-13 at the breaks.
Carrington added seven rebounds and Dayton, who had early foul trouble, pulled down six. Sadie Strawderman added seven points and Kaitlyn Wilson five. Emmy Wilson led the team with nine rebounds.
Calvary (1-0, 1-0 MDCC) plays at New Life in Frederick on Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. It's home opener is on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Cumberland Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.