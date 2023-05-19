CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary earned a spot in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference title game with a 3-0 shutout win over Shalom on Thursday.
The Eagles (7-9) scored all three of its runs in the final three innings.
Calvary took the lead in the fifth inning off a base hit by TJ Deal.
Two innings later, Riley O'Brien doubled to drive in a pair of runs.
Levi Carrington pitched a complete game shutout for the Eagles, allowing five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Eli Leith led Calvary with three hits, all singles.
Brady Dukehart went 6 2/3 innings for Shalom, allowing four hits, two earned runs and four walks with six strikeouts.
Tommy Horst allowed one hit with one strikeout to end the game.
Calvary advances to the MDCC championship game. Its opponent has not been announced.
