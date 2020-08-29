CRESAPTOWN — Calvary Christian started quickly, then held on to give new head coach Wes Reed a 2-1 victory over Cumberland Valley in his coaching debut Friday afternoon at Liberty Field.
First half goals by Connor O’Brien, at the 12-minute mark, and Luke Reed (at 25:00) off of assists from Isaac Scritchfield and Noah Robinette gave Calvary a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Cumberland Valley, playing in its second game, scored early in the second half on a goal by Caleb Eckert assisted by Noah Randolph.
A persistent second-half rain and the Eagles’ defense made the 2-1 final stand.
“We came out hot,” said head coach Reed. “We played well in the first half. CVS always has a good team. It’s always a championship battle between us. It was a well played game in the second half.”
Calvary led in shots on goal, 20-16, while Cumberland Valley (1-1) had two more penalty kicks, 5-3.
Colby Mallery made 12 saves including on a pivotal penalty kick and Gabe Beckering had 14 for Cumberland Valley.
The Eagles schedule and roster is listed in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
Calvary (1-0) hosts Shalom on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.