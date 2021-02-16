HAGERSTOWN — Madi Dayton and Sadie Strawderman led the way in the points department, and Bethany Carrington fell just shy of a double double, as undefeated Calvary jumped out to a quick lead and put it in cruise control to defeat Grace, 43-17, on Tuesday evening in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference girls basketball action.
Dayton tallied a game-high 17 points on seven field goals and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and Strawderman had 12 points.
Dayton and Carrington combined for 13 points in the opening quarter to spark an Eagles’ 15-4 lead after one — Dayton had eight points and Carrington five in the frame.
Calvary was sloppy on the floor in the second period, leading to a 21-8 halftime lead, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third before subs were brought in for the fourth quarter.
In the third, where the Eagles outscored Grace 15-4, Dayton and Strawderman had six points apiece while Kait Wilson knocked down three shots from the foul line.
In addition to Dayton’s point tally, she recorded five rebounds and five assists, Strawderman hauled in four boards, Izzy Kendall had seven rebounds and Carrington finished with 10 rebounds, nine points, four assists and three steals for yet another all-around performance by the freshman standout.
Calvary (11-0 overall, 11-0 MDCC) travels to Rockwood, Pennsylvania, for a non-conference game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
