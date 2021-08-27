CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Andrew Kauffman scored what proved to be the winning goal with more than eight minutes remaining as Shalom handed Calvary Christian its first loss of the season Friday evening.
It was Shalom’s season-opening game.
“Coach didn’t learn his lesson,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “I used the same formation as last year. I probably didn’t have the kids in the right places.”
Shalom (1-0, 1-0 Mason-Dixon Conference) took a 1-0 halftime lead on Spencer Dunn’s goal with 8:38 remaining the first half. Brady Dukehart assisted on both goals.
The Eagles’ Luke Reed scored on an assist from Isaac Scritchfield to tie the game with less than 14 minutes to play.
Shalom, however, retook the lead with 8:38 left on Kauffman’s goal off of Dukehart’s second assist.
“We can learn from it like we did last year,” coach Reed said.
Calvary had three more corner kicks, 6-3, while Shalom had the edge on shots, 8-6.
Eagles’ goalie Levi Carrington made six saves while Shalom’s Tommy Horst stopped five.
Calvary (3-1, 2-1 MDCC) hosts Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.