CRESAPTOWN — Calvary continued its torrid start to the season with another shutout, and Isaac Scritchfield tacked on four more goals as the Eagles beat Grace, 6-0, at home on Tuesday.
“It was much tighter than the 6-0 finish,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “Super hot, kids played really well, very physical and the kids played with some emotion. It was a tough game and we ended it in a decisive way.
“I think we have some of the best, most-talented kids in the area.”
Scritchfield scored all three of the first half’s goals, the first coming three minutes into the game on an assist by Connor Gordon.
The star senior added two more unassisted strikes before the intermission, tallying a final score on an assist by Luke Reed 27:45 into the second half.
Tristen Minnick accounted for Calvary’s opening goal of the second half after finishing Gordon’s second assist of the evening. Gordon tallied a third assist on the Eagles’ sixth and final goal when Reed crossed the goalmouth 30:30 after halftime.
Calvary keeper Levi Carrington notched his third cleansheet in as many games, making seven saves along the way. Grace used a different keeper in each half, with Isaac Klick and Eyan Lear each finishing with three saves apiece.
The Eagles outshot Grace, 13-7, and had one more corner, 4-3.
Calvary (3-0) is at Shalom tomorrow at 5 p.m.
