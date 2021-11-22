HAGERSTOWN — Bethany Carrington and Sadie Strawderman led the charge with a double-double apiece, and Calvary opened the season with a 33-20 victory over Highland View in the Lion’s Basketball Tournament in Broadfording on Monday.
In a defensive struggle, Strawderman tallied a game-high 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Carrington wasn’t far behind with 14 points to go along with a game-best 17 boards and five steals.
The Eagles led just 13-8 at halftime, but a 20-12 second half in favor of Calvary allowed the school from Cresaptown to pull away.
“We started off very slow, buckets weren’t falling, and we were sucking air,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “But this was our first game as the new Calvary girls team after losing three seniors. They just need time to gel and time to get in shape.
“Bethany Carrington and Sadie Strawderman really stepped it up.”
Following a back-and-forth opening half, Strawderman scored seven points in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 22-14 lead entering the fourth. That’s when Carrington took the baton with seven points of her own to secure the win.
Calvary (1-0) plays tonight at 6 p.m. at Broadfording against the winner of Broadfording and Chapelgate in the tournament’s championship game.
Izzy Kendall and Emmy Wilson each made a two-point field goal. Kendall had six rebounds, Wilson pulled down five and Sydney Wilson garnered six boards.
Makayla Rummel was Highland View’s top scorer with 10 points on five field goals. Kiara Banuag made two buckets for four points. Adalynn Woods, Alex Cruz and Ana Lopes ended with two points apiece.
