RAWLINGS — Calvary scored four second-half goals to overcome an early 2-0 deficit to defeat New Life, 5-2, on Monday in high school girls soccer action.
New Life came out of the gates firing, scoring at the 3:57 mark before doubling its lead at the 6:06 mark — Emma Regeimbal and Josie Beezel tallied the goals unassisted.
Sydney Weeks provided the Eagles with a much-needed goal before the break, scoring at the 19:57 mark to give them a breath of fresh air before halftime after firing a shot from 40 yards out that found the side netting.
“Two key players were unavailable and left us with no substitutes for (the) game,” said Calvary head coach Brit Whitlock. “The team had no choice but to pull together and fight as a unit. I am proud of the relentless effort of the entire team.
“Our goal this season is to simply get better every half and, so far, we have met our goal. These girls love to compete and it is a pleasure to lead them. The sky is the limit.”
It didn’t take long after halftime for Calvary to equalize, as Allie Scritchfield scored off a feed from Emmy Wilson 37 seconds after the break to put the score at 2-2.
From there, Calvary’s Madi Dayton and Karlaline Crabtree dominated the midfield battle and were aided by strong performances from the defensive trio of Brenna Jackson, Kaitlyn Wilson and Cassandra Cessna. The Eagles turned up the pressure on the flanks as well through the high work rate of Bethany Carrington and Kyah Lee.
Carrington scored what ended up being the game-winner at 10:37 before tallying on assist on a goal by Wilson that doubled the Eagles’ lead at 15:22.
Wilson scored her second goal at 36:21 to put the game to bed.
The Eagles have won two straight since falling in their season opener.
“Shalom taught us a lesson in our first game and beat us handily, 5-1,” said Whitlock. “The girls had an opportunity to hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves, but did just the opposite. They kept the smiles on their faces and were ready to work to make amends. Winning the next two games 8-1 against Broadfording and then 5-2 against New Life has us on the right track.”
Calvary plays its next four games on the road. It travels to Heritage on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
