CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington led the way with a triple-double and three players added double-double performances as Calvary advanced to its fifth straight Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship game, defeating Faith, 3-1, Thursday evening in high school volleyball action.
The Eagles won the opening two sets, 25-21 and 25-14, before Faith avoided a sweep with a two-point victory, 26-24, in the third set. Calvary took the match in the fourth, 25-11.
Carrington finished with 29 digs, 16 points, 14 kills and two blocks.
Izzy Kendall, Carrington and Sadie Strawderman led a stout Calvary defensive performance, combining for 105 digs. Kendall had a team-high in that department with 41 to go along with 19 points, six kills and one ace. Strawderman added seven points and six kills.
“Tonight was a big defensive game for us,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “We were determined that we were not going to let the ball hit the floor. We had some of our best defense tonight. That’s really important going into Saturday because we’ll face a big offensive team. Our defense has really been carrying us this season. With our added offense we’ve been working on the past couple of weeks, I believe we have a really well-rounded team.”
Joining Kendall in the double-double department was Shilah Ganoe with 25 digs, 16 points, seven kills and five aces and Emmy Wilson with 18 digs, 13 points, six kills, six blocks and a pair of aces. Allie Scritchfield tacked on 32 assists, eight points, five digs and two kills.
The Eagles, who have won two straight MDCC titles, will be making their fifth consecutive appearance in the title game on Saturday, 5 p.m., traveling to Hagerstown to take on the winner of Thursday’s Heritage-Shalom matchup.
