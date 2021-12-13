CRESAPTOWN — Former multi-sport Calvary star Madi Dayton had her No. 5 basketball and No. 17 volleyball jerseys retired on Monday night.
Dayton, who plays both sports at Waynesburg University, joins Eagles teammate Macy Ricker as the only players in school history to receive the honor in both disciplines.
"It was great to see my niece, my player of the year go out there and be honored," Calvary girls basketball head coach Shawn Ricker said of Dayton. "Being inducted into the girls basketball and volleyball Hall of Fame is a great accomplishment.
"It's a very major honor to be inducted into one, let alone being inducted into two. And to do it with her best friend Macy, it's pretty awesome for both to be side-by-side on the wall."
Playing for Calvary volleyball head coach John Wall, Dayton tallied a school record 1,297 kills, 1,394 digs, 1,188 points and 198 aces. She was a two-time Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Player of the Year, conference tournament MVP and team MVP. She was also a member of the 2019 National Christian School Athletic Association all-tournament team.
On the basketball court, Dayton was the 2021 MDCC Player of the Year and tournament MVP. Dayton was a two-time Times-News All-Area and three-time all-conference performer.
Her 2,024 points and 1,258 rebounds are both second in school record, as she averaged 17 points and 10.5 boards per game over the course of her Calvary career.
A freshman at Waynesburg, Dayton was fifth on the volleyball team in the fall with 111 kills, making 26 appearances and three starts in her maiden season.
Through eight basketball games, Dayton is averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.4 minutes a game — the most floor time of anyone coming off the bench.
