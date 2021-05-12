CRESAPTOWN — Maddi O’Brien had a first-half hat trick and assisted on another goal in the second half as Calvary Christian rolled over Broadfording 10-0 on Monday in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference first round of the tournament.
The Eagles scored five goals in each half.
Calvary hosts Grace this evening at 5 p.m. for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship game against the winner of Shalom and Cumberland Valley in the other semifinal.
“My Eagles are clicking at the right moment,” said Calvary Christian head coach Brit Whitlock. “We dominated (Monday), only giving up one shot and scoring 10 great team goals.
“We’ll keep the momentum rolling and try everything to finish on a high note. I trust my girls to leave it all on the field.”
Against Broadfording, Maddi O’Brien scored the first two goals, the first unassisted and she was aided by Kyah Lee. O’Brien’s third goal, and the team’s fourth after Allie Scritchfield’s unassisted goal, was assisted by Scritchfield.
Emmy Wilson closed the first-half scoring with an unassisted goal.
In the second half, Bethany Carrington scored twice and assisted on another. Zoe Pifer, Lee and Traci Michael scored the other goals.
Wilson, Scritchfield, Carrington and O’Brien had assists. Michael’s goal, the last of the contest, was unassisted.
Calvary, who finished second in the regular season standings behind Shalom (11-0-1), improved to 10-1-2.
The Eagles swept Grace during the season, winning 5-2 and 4-0.
