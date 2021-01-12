FREDERICK — Madi Dayton had another monster night, and Bethany Carrington and Kait Wilson finished in double figures, as Calvary beat New Life, 49-34, to improve to 2-0.
“Once again we started out slow,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said, “but we had some great effort from most of the players. We are still figuring things out and who we are as a team.
“In spite of playing in masks the whole game, which added a new level of challenge, the girls figured it out and dominated the second and third quarter, which allowed starters to rest in the fourth.”
Calvary only led 10-8 following the initial quarter, but the squad from Cresaptown pulled away in the ensuing frame to lead 26-14. The Eagles doubled up New Life 44-22 by the end of the third en route to victory.
Dayton tallied 22 points on seven field goals and made 8 of 13 shots from the charity stripe to lead all scorers. She stuffed the stat sheet, adding 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Carrington tallied 14 points on six shots to go along with a game-best 11 boards. She also dished out five assists and stole possession four times.
Wilson had an excellent night defensively. On the other end, she scored 11 points on five buckets, grabbing four rebounds.
For New Life, Sabrina Stafford led the way with 10 points on five shots. Elma Bordeaux converted on four attempts for eight points. Jadyn Roystead and Lexi Stanford both tallied six points.
Calvary’s home opener is Friday against Cumberland Valley Christian at 5:30 p.m.
