CRESAPTOWN — Tristan Minnick and Luke Reed found the back of the net twice apiece, as Calvary routed Northern, 5-0, on Thursday.
“We wanted to really work on possession this game, and we did a good job of front to back possessing,” Eagles head coach Wes Reed said. “Didn’t do a great job finishing, but we did well possessing, limiting them to one shot during each half.”
Playing on sloppy field conditions at Liberty Field from rain the day before, Calvary didn’t take long to find its footing.
Isaac Scritchfield found the games first goal eight minutes into the contest, assisted by Minnick. Scritchfield is four goals away from 100 during his career.
Reed followed suit 5:50 later with a score on a Connor Gordon assist.
With a 2-0 halftime edge, it took the Eagles nearly 24 minutes during the second half to find their first goal, which came by way of Minnick with Gordon assisting.
Minnick crossed the goalmouth one more time at the 38 minute mark, assisted by Scritchfield. Reed tallied the night’s final goal a minute later, also assisted by Scritchfield.
Calvary outshot Northern, 23-2, in the win and had an 11-1 edge in corners. Eagles keeper Levi Carrington made two saves to earn the shutout, while Northern’s Tyler Yoder was busy all night, making 17.
Calvary (11-2-1) is at Cumberland Valley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern is at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Allegany 1, Keyser 0
CUMBERLAND — Mason Salvadge scored the lone goal and Chase Gray posted a shutout, leading Allegany past Keyser on Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Salvadge’s goal was assisted by Macello Kitchen.
Gray stopped four shots in a shutout effort, while Keyser goalkeeper Matthew Junkins made three saves.
Keyser hosts Frankfort on Tuesday, 7 p.m., while the Campers travel to Northern on Thursday, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.