CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Luke Reed scored the game-winning goal on an Isaac Scritchfield assist with 12:30 left Thursday, propelling Calvary to a 2-1 victory over Cumberland Valley and securing the No. 1 seed in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoffs.
“It was a well-played game,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “I thought we were outplayed. I don’t think we played like we’ve played the last couple of weeks, but we won. I’m proud of the boys, they worked hard and still found a way to win.”
Luke Reed and Scritchfield hooked up on both the Eagles’ goals against the Blazers. Scritchfield gave the team a 1-0 halftime edge on a Reed assist at the 13-minute mark of the first half.
Cumberland Valley tied the game on a Mario Wiseman goal assisted by Isaac Kauffeldt with 19 minutes left.
Both teams had eight shots with the Blazers having more corners than Calvary, 5-3.
The Eagles (13-2 overall, 9-1 conference) open up their MDCC playoff run on Thursday. They await the winner of the No. 4/5 first-round matchup.
