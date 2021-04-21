CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington's second-half goal at 68:58 tied the game with Shalom at 1-1 and it ended in a draw Monday evening.
After a scoreless first half, Shalom, a 5-1 winner over the Eagles earlier in the season, took a 1-0 lead on Leah Myer's goal off of Autumn Derstine's assist at the 61-minute mark.
A little more than seven minutes later, Carrington found the back of the net off of Allie Scritchfield's assist.
"Emmy Wilson and Bethany Carrington, the right and left strikers, were relentless today," said Calvary head coach Brit Whitlock.
"The entire team had to be super disciplined against a very skilled Shalom team, and did so, frustrating the visitor's attack," he said. "But if anything broke, Kaitlyn Wilson and the defense were swift to clear any danger."
Shalom dominated in shots, 16-4, with nine coming in the second half. Calvary had two in each.
Calvary's Traci Michael made 15 saves with three being categorized as "outstanding" by Whitlock.
"Traci Michael continues to impress in net," he said. "She does many things naturally that would normally be difficult to coach. It makes the team have more confidence knowing we have a rock holding down the goal."
The Eagles (4-1-1) game with New Life scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Friday, April 30. Their game with Heritage will now be held May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.