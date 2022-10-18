RAWLINGS — Calvary shut out Broadfording at home in their playoff opener 6-0 on Tuesday at the North Star church field.
"I think we played very well," Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. "The boys came in with an intent to clean up some things we didn't do well last week. We played with a lot more intensity, a lot more flying around. A lot more energy on the field tonight."
The Eagles (15-7) finished with a 16-4 edge in shots on goal.
Luke Reed gave Calvary the lead off an assist by Riley O'Brien 11:40 into the first half. Less than two minutes later, Reed Jackson found the net off a Reed assist. Austin McCleary found Sammy Scritchfield for a goal to make it 3-0 at halftime.
"We had a good night of possession that resulted in some really good goal-scoring opportunities," Reed said.
Reed scored his second goal early in the second half off a Brady Morgan pass. Ben McGrew added to the lead on a free kick 12:20 into the half. Blake Dewire scored off a Cory Vogtman pass at the 32:00 mark.
The Eagles finished with a 16-0 advantage in corner kicks. Levi Carrington started in goal and saved three shots and Gerald Mihailovich saved one shot. Daniel Cartwright made nine saves for Broadfording.
The Eagles wrapped up their regular season against Hyndman on Saturday with a 10-0 shutout. Calvary led 8-0 at halftime behind McGrew’s three goals.
“I thought it was a good rebound game for us following two bad performances against Frankfort and Keyser,” Wes Reed said. “It was a game for us to get back into scoring, we did a good job at that.”
Morgan scored 2:30 into the first half off a Tristen Minnick pass. McGrew scored his first unassisted 3:30 into the half. Minnick found the net unassisted at the 12:45 mark.
Minnick scored again less than three minutes later off a Jackson assist. Eli Leith added to the Eagles' lead off a McGrew feed. Mihailovich scored unassisted at the 28:30 mark.
Eight minutes into the second half, McGrew scored his third goal off a Vogtman pass. Jackson scored unassisted 14 minutes into the half to make it 10-0.
Calvary finished with a 24-8 edge in shots on goal. Each team had two corner kicks. Carrington and Mihailovich each saved four shots. Cam Dufall started in goal for Hyndman and saved six shots. Logan Deneen saved five shots.
Calvary will host Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“You can tell they’re focused again,” Reed said. “You can tell the intensity and purpose is back in their demeanor. We have two more games to defend our title. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position to repeat.”
