CRESAPTOWN — Calvary sent its seniors out with a 6-0 shutout win on Senior Night over Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.
Allie Scritchfield scored from about 15 yards out off of a Emmy Wilson assist at the 12:23 mark. Scritchfield scored again off a Bethany Carrington assist at the 17:32 mark.
Sydney Weeks scored from just outside the 18-yard box at the 26:04 mark in the first half off a Wilson pass.
Up 3-0 at halftime, Wilson scored on a header off a Scritchfield corner kick at the 56:15 mark. Carrington found Weeks at 65:18 to extend the Eagles lead to 5-0.
Scritchfield recorded a hat trick, scoring at 72:15 after beating the goalie on a one-on-one matchup.
The Eagles combined for 23 shots while holding Cumberland Valley to two. Calvary also had a 7-0 edge in corner kicks.
“The Calvary ladies had their best game of the season where all of the Calvary players found playing time in the game,” Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. “The Calvary defense was led by seniors Aiyana Yoder and Evalee Baker who both played an excellent game on their senior night.”
Traci Michael started in goal for the Eagles and saved two shots. Hadassab Martin started for Cumberland Valley and made 13 saves.
The win clinches a home playoff game for Calvary on May 18 against Grace.
On Thursday in Hagerstown, Allie Scritchfield scored two goals to lead Calvary over Highland View, 3-1.
The Eagles did all their damage before halftime.
Scritchfield began the scoring, finding the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box on a nice cross by Bethany Carrington at the 6:35 mark.
Aiyana Yoder scored next off of a corner kick by Scritchfield with 29:51 on the clock. Calvary’s final goal was scored after Emmy Wilson crossed the ball to Scritchfield where she shot and scored from about 25 yards out right over the keeper’s hands at 32:25.
Highland View notched its lone goal with 77:20 on the clock when Kaitlyn Cartagenay shot and scored unassisted from the six-yard box.
Calvary had 22 shots compared to six for Highland View and had the advantage in corner kicks, 8-2. Traci Michael made five saves for the Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.