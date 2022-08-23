RAWLINGS — Corey Vogtman delivered the deciding goal to lead Calvary over Shalom, 1-0, at Lions Field in Rawlings on Tuesday evening.
On Vogtman’s tally, the ball was being played out, and he headed it into the back of the goal at the four-minute mark of the opening half. That was enough for Eagles keeper Levi Carrington, who made 11 saves en route to a cleansheet victory.
It was a tight battle between the 18-yard boxes, and Shalom got the better of the opportunities, outshooting Calvary, 15-10. Shalom had one more corner kick, 5-4.
Shalom goalkeeper Tommy Horst made eight saves in a losing effort.
Calvary (1-1 overall, 1-0 Mason Dixon Christian Conference) hosts Heritage on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Goretti 3, Calvary 2
HAGERSTOWN — Calvary took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, but Goretti scored the final two goals to win on Monday.
The score was tied 1-1 at the half. Goretti’s Maxwell Adu broke a scoreless tie at the 20:26 mark, assisted by Isaiah Hamilton.
Calvary’s Tristan Minnick found the equalizer 15 minutes later on an assist by Austin McCleary to tie it up entering the intermission.
Luke Reed gave Calvary its first and only lead of the contest after piercing the goalmouth with 21:30 on the gameclock.
However, Goretti’s Will Oats tied the affair up at the 23:50 mark, assisted by Colin Dietrich, and Isaiah Hamilton sunk the game winner with 37:30 on the clock.
Goretti narrowly outshot Calvary, 15-14, and both teams ended with five corner kicks apiece.
Carrington made nine saves in goal for the Eagles. For Goretti, Major Warne made five saves and CJ Drumgoole made four.
