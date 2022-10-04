CUMBERLAND — Luke Reed scored two goals in the first half to lead Calvary Christian to a 3-0 shutout over Bishop Walsh on Monday at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
“The boys can come in and play a gritty, challenging game on a slippery surface,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “We were able to keep our heads, that was one of the reasons we were able to separate ourselves from BW today. We played within ourselves and controlled the things we can control and just played soccer.”
The Eagles (11-5, 8-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) won the game despite the Spartans (7-2-2) finishing with a 16-11 edge in shots. It included a 12-6 edge in shots on goal.
“I think this was a day that we did not prepare enough mentally,” Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Dunn said. “We knew it was gonna be a tough team but when it came time to get out here on the grass we were second-best today. We were second to every ball, we were shying up from their physicality, that’s not the team I know.”
With 26:34 left in the first half, Luke Reed found the bottom left corner off an assist by David DiNola. Eli Leith found Reed with 8:46 left in the half for his second goal of the half.
“Luke’s starting to peak,” Wes Reed said about Luke Reed. “We lost Isaac (Scritchfield), but Luke was the second leading scorer in the area last year. A lot of those two fed off each other but Luke’s starting to find his way without Isaac and really starting to show that he is one of the elite players in the area.”
Despite trailing 2-0, Bishop Walsh controlled possession early on. The Spartans kept the ball on their side of midfield for the first 15 minutes.
“That’s something we focus on a lot in practice is keeping the ball,” Dunn said. “I think we were the better team early in the game but at the end of the day, you have to score goals to win games.”
Reed’s two goals gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Spartans had an 8-7 lead on shots in the first half.
“We need to play as if we’re starting 0-0,” Wes Reed said of his halftime message. “I told the team they were gonna come out like hornets because they were upset they were down at their home field. They were gonna take the initiative and press us, and they did.”
Midway through the second half, Bishop Walsh had several calls against them. The Spartans’ sideline was noticeably upset at several calls. One Bishop Walsh player was given a yellow card. He went to the sideline but continued to argue with an official and was given a red card.
Since the Bishop Walsh player was already replaced, the Spartans were able to keep playing with 11 players.
“I train the kids to play through everything,” Dunn said. “When we play short sided, when we play scrimmaging in practice, I make calls purposely the wrong way. We know that the refs are gonna let us play sometimes and it’s gonna be a constant. I’ve been telling them since the start of the season it can’t be something that we even consider. It has to be a non issue. You have to keep playing soccer.”
Noah Robinette found Tristan Minnick with 10 minutes left in the second half to seal the game for Calvary.
Bishop Walsh had a few good looks in the second half. It had one shot hit the left post and several others miss wide.
“I think we didn’t take enough shots or put enough balls into the box,” Dunn said. “We passed really well which is good but we have to have the final ball. We have to have that instinct and be willing to make that pass, willing to make that final run into the box.”
Levi Carrington started in goal for the Eagles and saved 11 shots. Mathew Eans started for the Spartans and made three saves. Bishop Walsh finished with a 2-1 edge in corner kicks.
“He did what Levi does,” Wes Reed said of Carrington. “He’s a tall, big kid, lengthy kid and he uses that to his advantage. In big games he shows up.”
Both teams are on the road for their next game. Bishop Walsh travels to face Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. Calvary heads to Hagerstown to face Broadfording Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m.
“I think the biggest fight is going to be mentally recovering from this one,” Dunn said. “It was a tough one, it’s only our second loss. I think a lot of them will be feeling that we shouldn’t have lost this game despite it being a three-goal game. We have to change things around and open the game up.”
