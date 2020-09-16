MARTINSBURG, W.Va — Five different players scored first-half goals, as Calvary boys soccer routed Faith, 8-0, on the road on Tuesday.
Isaac Scritchfield had the most impact in the scoring for the Eagles with two goals and two assists, and six players accounted for the seven goals the team scored on the afternoon — Faith scored an own goal early in the second half.
“We’re starting to gel, starting to come together after losing all that production from (Edward C. Finzel Player of the Yeard award recipient) Will Speis,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said.
Scritchfield got the scoring going five minutes in with a goal on an assist by Connor Gordon, and Noah Robinette crossed the goalmouth two minutes later. Luke Reed tallied the third goal, followed by Connor O’Brien and Levi Carrington to enter the halftime locker room boasting a 5-0 lead.
Faith hurt itself to start the second half, as the defense’s pass to the keeper ended up in the back of their own net. Then Scritchfield scored his second before Ashby Whitacre joined the scoring party on an assist from Gordon.
The Eagles tallied 11 corners to Faith’s two, and goalkeeper Colby Mallery notched the clean sheet with a five-save performance.
Calvary (4-1) faces New Life at home on Friday at 4 p.m.
