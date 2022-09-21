HAGERSTOWN — Luke Reed scored two goals, leading Calvary to a 4-1 win over host Heritage Christian Academy on Tuesday.
“We played really well, we played much better possession and obviously did a better job tonight than we did Friday,” Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed said. “Well played game on our side of the ball, we did a much better job finishing tonight than we have been.”
Brady Morgan scored at the 19:30 mark in the first half off an assist from Sammy Scritchfield. About 20 minutes later, Tristan Minnick found the back of the net off a Luke Reed assist at the 39:00 mark. Reed would score two goals for the Eagles (6-5, 5-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference). Reed scored his first goal unassisted off a steal at the 4:15 mark in the second half. He scored again at the 36:30 mark off a Dan McGrew assist.
Micah Wilson scored unassisted for Heritage at the 33:20 mark in the second half.
Calvary finished with a 14-4 edge in shots. Caleb Stamper started in goal for Heritage and made eight saves and Chad McMillan made one save.
Levi Carrington started in goal for Calvary and made three saves.
The Eagles fell 1-0 to the Shalom Christian Academy Flames on Friday in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The only goal was an unassisted one by Drake Wenger at the 2:40 mark in the second half.
“It was a highly competitive stalemate until they got a drop pass we left in the middle of the box,” Wes Reed said. “They had a player run into it and score the lone goal. I thought we had better possession then they did, but we couldn’t finish in goal.”
Shalom finished with a 9-7 edge on shots while the Eagles led 7-3 in corner kicks.
Tommy Horst made seven saves for the Flames. Levi Carrington made seven for Calvary.
The Eagles travel to Accident to face Northern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
