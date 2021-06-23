CRESAPTOWN — After setting school records in basketball and volleyball at Calvary Christian Academy, multi-sport star Madi Dayton signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Waynesburg University earlier this month.
Dayton will continue to play both sports at the college level, beginning with volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter.
The senior accumulated countless awards on and off the court during her career with the Eagles. In the classroom, Dayton was awarded valedictorian for the Class of 2021.
She became the second basketball player in school history to exceed the 2,000-point threshold, scoring 2,024 career points and grabbing 1,258 rebounds — Dayton is second in school history in both categories.
The Mason Dixon Christian Conference awarded her conference Player of the Year following the 2021 season.
“Madi has started for five years and only has gotten better every year,” Calvary girls basketball head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Madi has dominated MDCC for four years — out-rebounding teams, out-hustling teams, and a lot of times out-scoring most teams.
“Madi has always been a great rebounder, a great scorer, and a great teammate, as you can see by her stats and championships. She will be severely missed.”
On the volleyball court, Dayton is the school’s all-time leader in kills with more than 1,000.
Dayton also participated in track and girls soccer for the Eagles.
“I always had a close connection with my coaches,” Dayton said of her time at Calvary. “I’ve never had a bad coach. They always knew how to coach and how to make us better.”
Developing a strong relationship with coaches continues to be a point of emphasis for Dayton after high school, as the Calvary star cited the attentiveness of Waynesburg’s staff and coaches as a major factor in her decision to attend the university in Pennsylvania.
“(Women’s basketball Graduate Assistant) Jess Vormelker recruited me, and all my coaches have been kind and encouraging,” she said. “They were willing to come out and encourage me to play.”
Dayton plans to major in biology while at Waynesburg and pursue a teaching career.
