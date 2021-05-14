HAGERSTOWN — A seven-run sixth inning propelled top-seeded Calvary Christian over No. 4 Cumberland Valley 10-7 on Thursday evening and into tonight’s Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship game.
The Eagles, 10-3 overall and undefeated at 7-0 in the conference, will play second-seeded Grace, a 6-5 winner over No. 3 Shalom in Thursday’s earlier semifinal game.
First pitch tonight in Hagerstown’s Sun Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Against Cumberland Valley, the Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to pull off the comeback.
Jonah Leith was Calvary’s top hitter with a double and two singles with three RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Robinette added and Connor O’Brien both had two base hits with O’Brien scoring three times. Jessie Michael and Josh Howsare each had a base hit and an RBI.
Cumberland Valley outhit the Eagles, 15-9 but stranded 10 base runners and committed four errors. Calvary only left three on base and had two errors.
Cumberland Valley’s Blaine Minnier was the game’s top hitter with four singles and two RBIs. Carson Hull had two doubles, a single and three RBIs and Gage Brookins and Felix Kauffelot both finished with three singles.
O’Brien got the win in relief of starter Braden Rhodes and Noah Robinette. O’Brien entered in the third and had five strikeouts without any walks, giving up six hits and two runs. Rhodes went 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits before Robinette came in and went 1 1/3 with two strikeouts, a walk with five hits given up and five runs.
Calvary led 2-0 through two innings, Cumberland Valley then went ahead 4-2 with four-run third. Both teams added a run to make it 5-3 going to the six inning.
Cumberland Valley then took a 7-3 lead with two runs in the top of the inning before the Eagles put together their seven-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
O’Brien kept Cumberland Valley off the board in the top of the seventh to get the Eagles into tonight’s title game.
