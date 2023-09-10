CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Allie Scritchfield and Paula Ganoe each double-doubles as Calvary Christian swept host Cumberland Valley 3-0 for its seventh-straight victory of the season.
Game scores were 25-8, 25-12 and 25-14.
Scritchfield led the team with 22 assists, scored 10 points with three aces. She also had three kills and three digs. Ganoe scored 13 points, had 11 digs, five kills and two assists.
The Eagles continue to have overall balance. Shilah Ganoe led the team with eight kills, she six digs, four aces and scored three points. Tracy Michael had seven kills, three points and digs and two aces. Bethany Carrington scored 12 points and Allie Maust added 10. Carrington added eight aces and eight digs with six kills. Maust had six digs and two aces and Madi Robinette contributed a kill, an assist and a dig.
The junior varsity also won, 2-0 (25-12, 25-20).
The Eagles are 7-0 overall, and 6-0 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
Calvary Christian plays a home out of conference game Monday evening against Fort Hill. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 with the varsity to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Oldtown goes 1-3 at River View
BRADSHAW, W.Va. — Oldtown participated in a quadranguler match at River View High School on Saturday, winning the first match 2-0 against Meadow Bridge before falling to River View, Westside and Mingo County.
The Pirates defeated Meadow Bridge 21-10 and 21-17.
Britney Ramos and Shayla Tanouye led the Pirates with 7 service points each. Ramos also added a kill and Tanouye had a kill and seven aces.
Miah Smith had five service points and a kill. Kyndal Corbett had four service points, an ace and a kill.
“I am extremely proud of these girls!” said Pirates head coach Holly Palmer. “They came into the tournament not knowing what to expect from their opponents. As you can see by the scores they didn’t go down without a fight.”
River View won 21-15 and 21-20.
Pricilla Corbin led the Pirates with nine service points and two aces. Karynn Kerns had five service points, a kill and two aces. Tanouye had four service points and an ace.
Against Westside, a 21-15, 21-13 loss, Kerns and Smith each had three service points, Kerns added two aces and Tanouye and Corbin each added a service point.
In the consolation round, Mingo County beat Paw Paw 25-17, 25-19.
Myley Mullins led the Pirates with six service points and an ace. Tanouye had three service points, two kills and an ace.
Corbin and Kerns each had three service points and Kerns had a kill and an ace.
Paw Paw visits Union on Tuesday.
