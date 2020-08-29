CRESAPTOWN — Madi Dayton and Kaitlyn Wilson led Calvary Christian to a delayed season-opening straight-sets victory over Mason-Dixon Christian Conference foe Cumberland Valley Friday evening in the Eagles’ gymnasium.
The Eagles opened with 25-11, 25-15 and 25-23 victories.
Dayton led the team with 26 digs and had 19 service points with two aces. She also had nine kills. Wilson led the Eagles with 12 assists and she had six service points, five kills and five digs.
“For the first game of the season after all these cancellations,” said Calvary head coach John Wall, “I think Calvary did a great job tonight taking on a very tough Cumberland Valley team. They pushed us hard in the third set and we were able to keep our composure and finish the game.”
Senior Zoe Pifer added service points with an ace, five kills and had 11 digs. Allie Scritchfield had six assists, seven service points with two aces and two digs. Both Emily Wilson and Emmy Speis had two blocks, a dig and a kill.
Calvary won the junior varsity game, 2-0, by scores of 25-13 and 25-7.
The Eagles schedule and roster is in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
The Eagles (1-0) will host Shalom on Tuesday starting at 4:30 with the jayvee game followed by the varsity at 5:30.
