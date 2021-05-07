CUMBERLAND — Calvary swept a doubleheader against Cumberland Valley on Thursday, winning the first game 8-1 and the second 11-2 to improve to 7-3 (4-0 conference) this year.
The Eagles were opportunistic in the first game, manufacturing eight runs off just four hits. Cumberland Valley committed eight errors, and Calvary jumped early to plate three runs in the first and two in the second.
With the Eagles pitching staff dealing, that’s all they needed.
Starter Braden Rhodes allowed no runs in 2 2/3 hitless innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Noah Robinette gave up a run in 2 1/3 innings of solid relief, and Connor O’Brien picked up the save allowing zero runs in four innings, striking out four.
Cumberland Valley pitcher Blain Minnior was tabbed with the loss after being hit with five runs in four inning pitched, striking out three and walking two.
O’Brien had three singles and an RBI, and Eli Leith tallied Calvary’s other hit on a single. Aaron Minnior led the Blazers with three hits and Carson Hull scored a run on a single.
Calvary displayed better offense in game two with 11 runs on 11 hits. Cumberland Valley was held to just two on three hits.
The Eagles scored five runs in the third after trailing 1-0 entering the frame, and they scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to win running away.
Freshman Levi Carrington went the distance, allowing just one earned on three hits with two strikeouts to pick up the win for Calvary. Hull allowed five runs in three innings on seven hits to get the loss.
Four Eagles had at least two hits. Leith had two singles and three RBIs, O’Brien had two hits for two ribbies, and Jesse Michael and TJ Deal each scored a run on two hits.
Jonah Leith plated one on a double. Rhodes and Eli Carrington also singled.
Thomas Garvin, Jacob Park and Hull all singled for Cumberland Valley.
Calvary hosts Grace Academy today at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.