CUMBERLAND — The Calvary Christian Eagles undefeated season continued on Monday as they swept the Fort Hill Sentinels 3-0 at Fort Hill.
“We definitely knew we were coming in here and would be facing a Sentinels team that was hungry to win,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “That first game was a real barn burner and we knew right then that we were coming in here to Fort Hill, to their home, and we knew we were gonna have our hands full. What we could’ve done a little different was to really focus on trying to get our digs, our saves. Our defense kinda failed us tonight. We weren’t getting some of the plays we normally can but in the end I guess we did enough to pull off the win.”
The Eagles (11-0, 6-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) won the three sets 30-28, 25-18 and 25-23. The Sentinels (0-3, 0-2 WestMAC) kept it close for most of the match but couldn’t find a way to finish out a set.
“Player for player, for every person on my team, we are all capable at playing at any position at any time,” Fort Hill head coach Becky Fradiska said. “We know how to handle pressure and play under pressure but we also took away a lot of things we need to work on. Just little things we need to work on. I was able to see our defense was able to really make some great adjustments quickly.”
The first set started back and forth as Fort Hill led 6-5 after a block from Devon Blank. It was the first of her four blocks in the game. Calvary responded with a 9-2 run to take their biggest lead of the set at 14-8. The Sentinels fought back and cut the deficit to two at 20-18. During the 12-6 Fort Hill run, Blank blocked three shots. After Emy Wilson scored one of her seven points in the match, the Eagles led 23-22. The teams exchanged points until Calvary led 29-28 facing game point. Bethany Carrington recorded a kill to end the set and win it for the Eagles 30-28.
“Emy Wilson is a huge attacker for us,” Wall said. “Her and Allie Scritchfield are able to connect at points during our games that just gives us a really good offensive posture.”
Calvary controlled the second set all the way through. The Eagles never trailed and led by as much as six on four separate occasions. The Sentinels got to within four early in the set but failed to get any closer the remainder of the way. Calvary ended the set on a 9-3 run to win 25-18.
One of the themes for Fort Hill was service errors, especially in set two. They had four service errors and two were consecutive in the second set.
“I’m not sure that was a very rare occasion for us,” Fradiska said. “That was only the second set and we are very conditioned to be able to last four or five sets. So I was very shocked to see that. The only thing that I can think of is maybe the girls were trying to be a little bit more logical in where they were placing the ball instead of just placing it over the net.”
The final set was the most competitive, as neither team led by more than four at any point. That changed late as the Eagles scored the final seven points to win the set and match. Scritchfield scored the game-winning point to complete a double-double. She finished with 24 assists, 10 points, one ace and two digs.
Three other Eagles had double-doubles. Wilson had 18 kills, 10 digs, seven points and one block. Shilah Ganoe had 24 digs, 11 points, four kills and one ace. Carrington finished with 12 points, 13 digs, nine kills, four aces and two blocks.
“Bethany Carrington has a real good way of seeing the court,” Wall said. “She’s got good vision, she can see the court well. She knows where to put the ball when the defense on the other side is not at home.”
One Sentinel had a double-double. Jovie Breitfeller led Fort Hill with 11 kills and 17 digs. Alysa Shoemaker finished with 15 assists.
“Jovie is our go-to,” Fradiska said. “She is the girl that when we are looking for a play to happen she’s our playmaker. She loves volleyball, she’s very passionate and you can tell on the court. We all feel very confident that Jovie’s gonna make a play.”
The Eagles travel to Frederick to face New Life Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Sentinels head to Oakland to face Southern on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“These girls have been playing together a long time,” Wall said. “They all know the game very well and even when we win we have to challenge ourselves to get better, and better and better with each game.”
