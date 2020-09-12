CRESAPTOWN — A pair of double doubles helped streaking Calvary Christian sweep Heritage 3-0 in a trifecta of close games Friday evening on the Eagles’ floor.
Led by seniors Madi Dayton and Zoe Pifer, the Eagles beat Heritage 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15.
Dating back to last season, Calvary (4-0 overall, 4-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) has now won 32 consecutive matches and the junior varsity, which also won 2-1, has won 18 straight.
Dayton’s double came on 23 digs with 16 kills while Pifer made 20 digs and scored 14 service points. Dayton also had six service points, two aces and two assists and Pifer added a kill.
Kaitlyn Wilson had a balanced game with nine assists and digs, six points, five kills and two blocks. Emily Wilson was the leading blocker with eight and she made three kills and had an assist. Allie Scritchfield had six assists and digs and scored five points, Sadie Strawderman scored 11 points with four aces and three digs and Emmy Speis had eight points, five aces, three digs and a block.
“The girls — Dayton, Pifer and Kaitlyn (Wilson) put up a lot of good offense,” said Calvary head coach John Wall, who watched from afar while celebrating the birth of his granddaughter in Oklahoma. “Our middle defenders challenged their attacks. Our defense at the net is really coming along. The middles are getting better and better every week.”
The jayvees’ game scores were 20-25, 25-14 and 15-9.
Calvary Christian visits Faith on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. and hosts New Life on Friday at 5:30. The junior varsity starts an hour earlier both days.
“(New Life) are undefeated as well,” Wall said. “They are a strong, attacking team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.