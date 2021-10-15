CRESAPTOWN — Three Calvary players tallied a double-double, as the Eagles swept Northern (25-17, 25-11 and 25-14) on Thursday night in high school volleyball action.
Izzy Kendall led Calvary in points and digs with 18 points and 19 digs. She added 6 kills and 4 aces.
Allie Scritchfield fed the Eagle attackers with 20 assists. She added 15 points from the service line and 2 aces. Shilah Ganoe double-doubled with 13 service points and 17 digs. She also had 5 kills and 4 aces.
Emmy Wilson led the Eagles at the net with 9 kills and 5 blocks. Wilson added 8 points and 8 digs. Bethany Carrington contributed with 6 kills, 4 blocks, 15 digs, 8 points and an ace.
“We always look forward to our meeting against Northern. You can always guarantee its going to be an exciting matchup,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “Our offense and defense are really coming together at the right time of the season. Our middle hitter Emmy and Bethany are dominating at the net. Overall, our defense is hard to score against.”
Michaela Brenneman led the Huskies with 24 digs, four kills, three blocks, three assists and an ace. Madison Seese added 14 digs, seven kills and four assists.
Northern won the JV match, 25-10 and 26-24. It was led by Katie Allen with eight assists, five digs, two aces and two kills, while Lydia Rosenberger tacked on seven aces, six assists and one dig.
Calvary (17-3 overall, 11-3 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) played at Salisbury, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Northern hosts Hancock on Monday.
Frankfort 3 Allegany 1
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — It took winning 30-28 in the fourth set, but it was enough for the win as Frankfort took down Allegany on Thursday.
The teams split the opening two sets, Frankfort in the first, 25-20, and Allegany in set two, 25-22. The Falcons took a 2-1 advantage in the third set, 25-18, before taking the match in the fourth set.
Zoey Rhodes tallied a triple-double for Allegany with 11 digs, 11 assists, 10 points and one kill. Ariaya Walker added 12 digs, seven points, six kills and two aces.
Frankfort also won the JV match, 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-20).
Leading the Campers was Kinsey Hostetler with eight points and two aces. Ada McFarland tacked on six points, three kills, three digs and two blocks, and Erynn Swick had six points, five aces and two kills.
Allegany travels to Southern on Tuesday.
Smithsburg 3 Mountain Ridge 1
FROSTBURG — Kendall Kirkwood finished shy of a triple-double, as Mountain Ridge fell to Smithsburg on Thursday.
After taking the first set, 25-19, the Leopards took a 2-0 lead with a 25-8 win. Mountain Ridge battled back to win the third set, 25-22, but Smithsburg took the match in the fourth, 25-12.
Kirkwood tallied 12 digs to go along with seven service points, just as many kills and three blocks. Avery Tipton added nine assists, eight digs and four service points. Mia DeCarlo finished in double figures with 11 digs, six kills and three service points.
The Leopards swept the JV match, 25-8 and 25-14. Mollee Slaubaugh had three service points for the Miners.
Mountain Ridge (7-4) travels to Northern on Tuesday.
Bishop Walsh 3 Northern 1
CUMBERLAND — Northern’s Ady Taylor reached double figures, but Bishop Walsh took down the Huskies in four sets on Wednesday evening in high school volleyball action.
Taylor finished with 14 assists to go along with two aces and a kill, while Braelyn Brenneman had seven kills and an ace.
Northern swept the JV match, with Natalie Reed leading with three kills, three digs and two aces. Lydia Rosenberger tacked on six assists and three aces.
Individual statistics for Bishop Walsh were unavailable.
Northern played Calvary on Thursday night.
Clear Spring 3 Mountain Ridge 0
FROSTBURG — Kendall Kirkwood and Avery Tipton both fell just shy of double-double performances, as Mountain Ridge was swept by Clear Spring on Wednesday.
Kirkwood finished with 11 digs, eight kills and two blocks, while Tipton added nine assists and seven digs. Emilee Ritchie tacked on four service points and three kills.
The Blazers won by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 26-24.
The Miners were also swept in the JV game, 25-9 and 25-14. Lindsey Stafford had nine service points for the Miners.
