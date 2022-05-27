CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary tied Shalom, 2-2, in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament third-place game on Monday.
The contest was designated as a five-inning game. When tied after five, the teams played one extra inning, but neither squad produced a run.
Calvary put runners on second and third with two outs and Josh Howsare at the plate, who had two singles and an RBI earlier in the game, but Shalom’s Elijah Lehman fanned him looking to keep the score level.
The Eagles finished the season with an 8-7-1 record.
“Overall, we looked at too many fastballs and swung at some bad pitches,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. “Like most of our season, we left too many baserunners abandoned.
“Despite having the toughest schedule in Calvary history, our boys played some great baseball this season. We lose four starting seniors, so we will be looking to fill some big shoes next year.”
Since the game ended in a tie, both pitchers took no decisions. Calvary starter Noah Robinette allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.
Lehman allowed two runs on five hits with eight Ks and two free passes in five frames of work.
Jesse Michael doubled and singled, Levi Carrington singled and scored in the fourth inning, Robinette walked and scored in the fourth, and TJ Deal notched a sacrifice fly for Calvary.
