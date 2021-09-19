HAGERSTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield scored the tying and winning goals in helping Calvary Christian get past Grace 2-1 in a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference game on Friday evening.
“This was a completely different game,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed, referring to the difference between Friday and the Eagles’ 6-0 home victory over Grace on Aug. 24.
“The first game was their first of the season. Today (Friday), they gave us all we could handle.”
Grace took a 1-0 lead at the 17:30 mark of the first half on an unassisted goal from Landon Downie.
Scritchfield tied it less than 12 minutes later on a feed by Luke Reed at 29:00.
Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Eagles made some adjustments.
“We changed formation and then we were fine,” coach Reed said. “Got a shot to win the game. It was an intensely played game.”
The shot at 14:30 from Scritchfield came off an assist by Jordan Franklin.
Calvary slightly outshot Grace 11-9 but dominated in corner kicks 9-0.
Levi Carrington made eight saves while Grace’s Jamie Villanueva stopped eight.
Calvary (9-2-1 overall, 6-2 MDCC) hosts Shalom on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany 1 Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — Caedon Wallace scored the lone goal and Peyton Thomassy posted a shutout as Allegany defeated Fort Hill, 1-0, on Tuesday in high school boys soccer action at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Wallace’s tally came in an unassisted effort at the 25:24 mark in the second half.
Thomassy stopped three shots to blank the Sentinels, while the Campers led in shots, 6-5, and corner kicks, 5-0. Jacob Tichnell saved five shots in goal for Fort Hill.
