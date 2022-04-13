POTOMAC PARK — Levi Carrington and Braden Rhodes combined on a two-hitter to lead Calvary Christian to a 4-2 victory over Legacy Christian Academy in a non-conference game Tuesday at Holler Field.
Starter Carrington picked up the win by pitching four innings, striking out six with four walks. He allowed one hit and an unearned run was scored against him.
Rhodes came on the fifth inning and finished, striking out four, with a walk and A hit batter while giving up a run.
Legacy limited the Eagles to only four hits behind pitchers Richard Terry and Jake Reichert, but they had trouble with Eli Leith who had three base hits. Noah Robinette had the other hit with a single.
Terry worked into the fifth inning, giving up two hits, one earned run with a strikeout, five walks and a hit batter. Reichert finished giving up two hits, a run with a walk and no strikeouts.
Legacy’s hitters were Terry and Isaac Carter with a single each.
Calvary, technically the visiting team, scored first in the top of third. After Legacy tied it in the bottom of the inning, the Eagles crossed a run in the fourth and fifth innings and scored an insurance run in the seventh. Legacy’s other run came in the fifth inning.
Legacy committed seven errors to Calvary’s two and both teams stranded seven base runners.
Calvary (3-3 overall, 1-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) hosts Turkeyfoot Valley on Tuesday at 4:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.