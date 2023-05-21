CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Junior Levi Carrington shut out the number second-seeded Shalom, 3-0, Thursday to lift sixth-seeded Calvary into the Mason Dixon Christian Conference title game.
The Eagles (7-8) will take on top-seeded Broadfording for the championship in Mercersburg on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Broadfording went 9-1 in conference play, beating the Eagles, 12-2 and 8-3 during the regular season. Calvary went 2-8 in the MDCC.
Carrington delivered one his of best performances of the season for Calvary in the semifinals, fanning nine batters and walking none in his seven-inning complete-game shutout.
“Levi has battled through some injuries this year,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. “”He is a tough kid, and he really came though for us last evening. He is also a humble guy, giving credit to his defense in having his back all night.
“Shalom hits the ball well, but our defense played their best game overall.”
Eli Leith made a diving play to his right as Shalom’s Tommy Horst belted a line drive that could have driven in a Shalom run in the third. Leith also ended the game with an unassisted 6-3 double play.
For the first four innings, the Eagles only produced two base hits struggling to place the ball away from the defense.
“We had four scoring opportunities in those early innings but couldn’t capitalize,” Swogger said.
After Robinette singled and stole second base in the fifth, T.J. Deal Came through with an RBI single to put the Eagles in the lead. Following a scoreless sixth inning, the Eagles produce two more insurance runs by a double from Riley O’Brien scoring Leith and Robinette.
